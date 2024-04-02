Bucks Reacts Survey: How are you feeling about the playoffs?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

With eight games left in the regular season and the East’s playoff picture slightly clearer by the day, it’s time to do a bit of prognostication about the Bucks, who are the odds-on favorite to clinch a date with the top play-in team as the two seed. An oft-discussed topic is their first-round matchup, perhaps in light of last season’s debacle against the Heat, who they very likely could face again. Or it could be Indiana, whom Milwaukee struggled with earlier in the season... but before the coaching change. Then there are the Sixers, who won’t be getting Joel Embiid back tonight but should soon, with a handful of games left before the play-in. The impressive Magic, who have two games left against the Bucks, are probably safe from dropping to the seventh seed being 2.5 up on the Heat, but who knows.

After that, we want to know how far you think the Bucks can go this postseason in terms of round. Are they going to disappoint with something short of the East Finals? Or are you more optimistic in your assessment?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/OUTFIO/">Please take our survey</a>

We’ll have the results of this Reacts poll later this week, alongside our Tuesday Tracker, which went up earlier and in which you should also weigh in. Thanks for voting!