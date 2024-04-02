Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards Preview: Visiting the 1978 NBA Champs

Despite two wins, the Washington Wizards gave the early-season Milwaukee Bucks a bit of a run for their money. Currently sitting at 14-61 and just one win ahead of the Detroit Pistons for the worst record in the NBA, the Bucks notched 142-129 and 131-128 wins over the Wiz in November, when—maybe if you squinted so hard your eyes were basically shut—the franchise that Wes Unseld built looked like they would make the playoffs.

But things have changed over the past four-and-a-half months. So. Many. Things.

Where We’re At

The Bucks cannot stop losing to D’Angelo Russell, dropping yet another close game to the Lakers last week before stumbling against the Pelicans and finally securing a win against the Atlanta Hawks over the weekend. But these are the dregs of the season. Players are nursing injuries, teams have solidified their playoff/play-in/outside-looking-in status for the most part, and we are all more or less biding time until the postseason.

Including a win over the playoff-bound Sacramento Kings and a loss to... the Pistons, the Wizards are somehow .500 over their past six games— the caveat that all three wins came immediately before three losses, most recently to the Miami Heat.

Injury Report

News broke Monday afternoon that Lillard will miss the Wizards game, his second time sitting out in as many games.

Damian Lillard has been ruled OUT for tomorrow's #Bucks game with a right groin strain.

He said he was kneed in the calf and also had stitches in his lip leaving New Orleans last Thursday.



Lillard has not dealt with this specific issue at any other point this season. — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) April 1, 2024

Where Lillard was listed as being out for personal reasons against the Hawks, we now have information about particulars, although the extent of his injuries suffered in New Orleans is yet to be fully revealed. It would not be unlikely to see him log more DNPs before the season finale on April 14 in order to enter the playoffs closer to full health.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left hamstring), Khris Middleton (left ankle), Patrick Beverley (right wrist), and MarJon Beauchamp (back) are all listed as probable going into tonight’s game.

Washington will be without leading scorer Kyle Kuzma as well as Bilal Coulibaly, Tyus Jones, Isaiah Livers, and Landry Shamet. Jared Butler and Richaun Holmes are both listed as questionable.

Player To Watch

Is it really a question? There’s a chance Jordan Poole takes an extremely unhealthy number of shots without Kuzma available. Watching him fire away for a sub-.200 squad in the waning days of the season could be fun and flummoxing in turns. If his over/under line were set at 22.5 field goal attempts, would you bet on the over or the under? Shoot your shot in the comments.

Honorable mention here goes to Danilo Gallinari, who played 26 games in a Wizards jersey to begin the season before logging six games with the Pistons prior to landing with the Bucks on the buyout market. He’s averaging nine minutes a night since signing with Milwaukee. I say let him cook in those 540 seconds against the Wiz.

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 6:00 PM CDT.

Poll Game 75: against the Wizards, the Bucks will... Win big (by 10 or more points)

Win close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose big (by 10 or more points) vote view results 59% Win big (by 10 or more points) (22 votes)

29% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (11 votes)

8% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (3 votes)

2% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (1 vote) 37 votes total Vote Now

