Bucks vs. Wizards: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks are 2-0 against the Washington Wizards so far in the 2023–24 season, but they have the chance to make that a season sweep.

With his injuries now disclosed, Damian Lillard will miss his second game in a row while Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Patrick Beverley, and MarJon Beauchamp are listed as probable on the official injury report.

Washington’s long list of missing players is headlined by leading scorer Kyle Kuzma, followed by Bilal Coulibaly, Tyus Jones, Isaiah Livers, and Landry Shamet. Jared Butler and Richaun Holmes are both listed as questionable.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 6:00 PM CDT.

Poll Game 75: against the Wizards, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 68% Win big (by 10 or more points) (37 votes)

24% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (13 votes)

5% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (3 votes)

1% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (1 vote) 54 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+