Vote in the Brew Hoop Tuesday Tracker: Nagging injuries edition

We knew last week that Patrick Beverley is going to soldier on despite tearing ligaments in his right wrist, recognizing his importance to this Bucks team and their postseason chances. Then after missing Saturday’s game due to personal reasons, we found out yesterday that Damian Lillard is dealing with a groin strain after taking some bumps both high and low during last week’s loss in New Orleans. Hopefully that one is less severe than what PatBev is dealing with, but even missing a couple games right now isn’t welcome news for Dame, who is still in the gelling process with Giannis and a returned Khris Middleton.

In this week’s Tuesday Tracker, we want your opinions on the knicks and knacks the backcourt has sustained in the last week. Then we take a look at the MVP race and the final eight games of the season: how hard should the Bucks be going for the two seed? How much does record matter to you with their current perch above the Cavs and Knicks?

Poll How concerned are you about Damian Lillard’s groin strain? Very concerned

A little concerned

Neutral

Not really concerned

Not concerned at all vote view results 13% Very concerned (5 votes)

33% A little concerned (12 votes)

8% Neutral (3 votes)

33% Not really concerned (12 votes)

11% Not concerned at all (4 votes) 36 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you think it’s a good idea for Patrick Beverley to play through an injury to his shooting wrist? Yes, the Bucks need him badly

Only if he reduces his shot volume significantly

No, but he and the Bucks have no other good choice

No, he should have the necessary surgery now vote view results 51% Yes, the Bucks need him badly (17 votes)

15% Only if he reduces his shot volume significantly (5 votes)

27% No, but he and the Bucks have no other good choice (9 votes)

6% No, he should have the necessary surgery now (2 votes) 33 votes total Vote Now

Poll With his recent play, do you think Luka Doncic has surpassed Giannis in the MVP race? Yes

No

Unsure vote view results 14% Yes (5 votes)

64% No (22 votes)

20% Unsure (7 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who is the most deserving MVP in your opinion? Giannis Antetokounmpo

Luka Doncic

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Nikola Jokic vote view results 71% Giannis Antetokounmpo (25 votes)

8% Luka Doncic (3 votes)

8% Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (3 votes)

11% Nikola Jokic (4 votes) 35 votes total Vote Now

Poll After two months, how do you feel about the coaching change from Adrian Griffin to Doc Rivers? It was the right move

Griffin needed to go, but Rivers wasn’t the correct hire

Griffin should have coached out the entire season

Undecided vote view results 63% It was the right move (23 votes)

13% Griffin needed to go, but Rivers wasn’t the correct hire (5 votes)

0% Griffin should have coached out the entire season (0 votes)

22% Undecided (8 votes) 36 votes total Vote Now

Poll In terms of wins and losses, what is your approach to the next two weeks with Milwaukee up 2.5 games on Cleveland and 3 on New York? The Bucks should be going all out for the two seed, winning as many games as possible until they clinch it

As long as they get the two seed, two or three losses are acceptable

A .500 record should be enough to clinch the two seed with Cleveland’s schedule

They should be resting as much as possible for the playoffs, record and seeding don’t matter vote view results 27% The Bucks should be going all out for the two seed, winning as many games as possible until they clinch it (10 votes)

55% As long as they get the two seed, two or three losses are acceptable (20 votes)

8% A .500 record should be enough to clinch the two seed with Cleveland’s schedule (3 votes)

8% They should be resting as much as possible for the playoffs, record and seeding don’t matter (3 votes) 36 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Doc Rivers is doing as the Bucks’ head coach? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 80% Yes (28 votes)

2% No (1 vote)

17% Undecided (6 votes) 35 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 85% Yes (34 votes)

10% No (4 votes)

5% Undecided (2 votes) 40 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 61% Yes (21 votes)

29% No (10 votes)

8% Undecided (3 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

As always, this poll will be open until midnight Central on Friday, and we’ll post the results later that day. Thanks for voting!