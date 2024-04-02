Rapid Recap: Bucks 113, Wizards 117

In what will surely be a late season entry to most disappointing loss of the season, the Milwaukee Bucks hit the road and dropped a gimme against the Washington Wizards, 113-117.

Game Recap

In a classic of the outlier shooting genre, both teams would struggle from the three-point line, although early on each traded decent blows with Bucks subs Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, and Danilo Gallinari (with another three) hitting a few late baskets to give Milwaukee a slight 28-27 lead. The subs then got the second off to a rocky start with fouls and turnovers before Milwaukee went on a three minute long stretch not making a single basket while Washington eked out a slight lead. It’d sit 54-56, Washington at the half.

It was the third quarter that broke things open with Washington proving slightly more competent at scoring while the Bucks continued to struggle to get anything going. Isolation ball wasn’t working in Milwaukee’s favor, and the threes they were hunting just never fell. A 14 point Wizards lead didn’t necessarily put things out of reach, but it made MIlwaukee’s job coming back that much harder. While the Bucks would reel things back in late, bad execution on the final open play possession that could’ve brought the game into the balance saw Giannis Antetokounmpo stripped by Jordan Poole before free throws (and an uncovered Anthony Gill transition layup) sealing the loss, 113-117.

Stat That Stood Out

22.9% & 23.7%

Those are the respective three point percentages for both teams. Not exactly the most aesthetically pleasing basketball to watch. Milwaukee went 11 for 48 while Washington edged them out on percentage by going 9 of 38. In a double poor outlier shooting percentage night, dispiritingly it was the Bucks who couldn’t find it within themselves to manufacture points any other way than through Giannis in the paint.

