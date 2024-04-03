Bucks vs. Wizards: Milwaukee Runs Out Of Ideas

The Milwaukee Bucks got punched in the mouth on the road against the Washington Wizards and, while they threw back, never recovered as a team on their way to a 113-117 defeat.

Game Summary

You kind of got a feeling early on that the defense might be in for a long night very early. Perimeter defense in particular was an obvious problem from the jump compounded by subpar communication on switches to correct for mismatches. The saving grace was the through line for the entire night: Giannis Antetokounmpo was creating an unlimited number of great looks for teammates. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez were early beneficiaries of his gravity driving with two or three defenders on him, and they actually paid him off for his efforts. Patrick Beverly and Malik Beasley also benefitted from great shot opportunities, but in the night’s other trend, they failed to pay it off. It was mostly a foul fest in the non-shot-making possessions, with the Bucks ahead slightly at 28-27 after one.

Team defense to start the second was, in a word, pathetic. Having rewatched the first four or so minutes of play without Giannis on the floor, I don’t think I saw a single Bucks defensive possession worth having any pride about. Even with bigger men like Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, and Jae Crowder on the floor there was next to no resistance in the paint thanks to bad reads, bad recovery, and bad effort. The best that group could do was contest a Marvin Bagley drive that he ended up injuring himself on. Offensively, the dry spells from open looks became more and more frequent with wide open shots regularly resulting in zeros. Washington did just enough to build off Milwaukee’s dry spell for a 54-58 lead at the break.

Whichever team actually decided to make a three or two would have a decisive edge in this one, and unfortunately for Milwaukee it was Washington landed the punch first. With the offense once again on life support thanks to their owned missed threes, Doc Rivers was forced to call two early quarter timeouts to try and stop the bleeding, especially with Washington jumping out to a 15 point lead off a 12-0 run in short order. Giannis Antetokounmpo punched right back out of the breather and was joined briefly by Khris before defensive errors again let the team down. Patrick Beverly looked like he reinjured himself off a block which is a nice cherry on top for the Bucks. Brook Lopez did hold the paint down a bit better than had been the case much of the rest of the game, but the shooting touch never came through on the other end to make up ground. Transition defense then started to become a problem as well, which... great. Bucks down 86-91 after three.

So, in spite of everything they did to give the game away through three quarters, Milwaukee was still within striking distance in the final frame. Then the Wizards hit early baskets to immediately push the lead back out to double-digits. Par for the course.

Having absorbed the blow, though, the Bucks were able to hang in there and ride Giannis Antetokounmpo’s consistent creation to reel it back down to three a little under halfway through the frame. Unless a shot came out of Antetokounmpo’s hands or was wide open under the basket, though, there wasn’t much else falling for Milwaukee. Washington got another barrage to fall and kept just enough distance to never feel seriously in danger. The Bucks would get a few final possessions to drag themselves over the finish line, but failed to execute well enough to even get shots off on two crucial possessions. With the score 111-115 with 1:30 to go, the Bucks forced a shot clock violation and had a chance to make it a one possession game, 1:02 to play. Giannis got stripped off a chaos pass from Pat Connaughton, only to be bailed out by one more chance off a Giannis two to make it 113-115. Then they lost Anthony Gill on the inbounds for an uncontested layup that would ice the game.

Bucks lose, 113-117.

What Did We Learn?

Doc is taking notes.

We don’t bring the necessary seriousness, professionalism on the road-



Coach Doc Rivers

Bucks post-game press conference



After L at 14th place Washington



Video: Bally Sports

Question: @eric_nehm pic.twitter.com/ZNmc2jnW9b — Lori Nickel (@LoriNickel) April 3, 2024

Apparently, from the support staff all the way on up, there’s more than a hint of incompetence to the team’s road preparations. The road record checks out accordingly at 18-20 so far this season with a -0.3 net rating (116.7 ORTG and 117.0 DRTG). Concern (from my personal POV, and if there should be any) lies in the question of what, exactly, Doc is going to do about this? Is this little black book of notes being put together to help do anything about improving team professionalism this year? Or is the season too far gone and idea of spot promoting deep bench guys so unworkable that these notes are going to be implemented next season? I don’t blame Doc for being pissy. I just ask what he plans on doing about it if the goal is to make things right to try and win a title this time around.

Three Levels of Broken Defense

Name a spot on the court where the Bucks could, theoretically, offer defensive resistance, and I’ll show you a lowlight reel of ways they blew their assignments. Start at the perimeter and you’d see something akin to matador defense from the Patricks, AJ Green, and Malik Beasley that’d make the fine folks in Pamplona blush. As a consequence, Wizards could enter the midrange with next to no resistance and plenty of time and space in which to assess and operate. Even in situations where Brook Lopez was in proper zone drop position to prevent a straight-line drive, he was by himself and not fast enough to shut possessions off from reads. Then, get to the paint and... well, what did the Bucks even do in the paint? Gave up 70 of Washington’s 117 there, that’s what. In a battle of teams whose threes weren’t falling, somehow the group with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, and Brook Lopez getting heavy minutes were beaten to a pulp. That’s a serious issue.

Bonus Bucks Bits

In a new entry to the now-classic genre, Giannis did just about everything to hard carry his team to a win, but found himself short on help from the rest of the roster. He shot 15-21 from the floor (5-9 from the free throw line) scoring 35 points, nabbed 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. Khris Middleton had a decent 24 point night (off 19 shots) with 9 rebounds and 6 assists of his own, but the offense

12 points (on 14 shots) and 12 rebounds for Bobby Portis. He avoided going full ball stopper in the first quarter and willingly shared the ball in transition, but brought next to nothing defensively. He played the entire fourth quarter over Brook Lopez which is a rotation choice of Doc’s to keep an eye on. He’d go 1-6 in that final frame.

Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder, Malik Beasley, Pat Connaughton, and Pat Bev combined to go 5 for 35 from three. I mean...

Milwaukee ended the game with more assists (31 to 26), rebounds (57 to 44), and blocks (6 to 2). A monument to how mediocre the rest of their game was to drop it after leading a couple key stats.

AJ Green was the only young guy who got a bit of burn with over 12 minutes of play registered. His two made threes were encouraging and he d. Obviously, that didn’t work out.

What was interesting was that Green played 8:05 of the fourth before getting benched in favor of Malik Beasley, who had made all of two shots in his other 25 minutes of play. Not sure going to the ice cold gunner after sitting him for most of a quarter was the right move since Green is also a gunner.

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+