Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies preview: Okay... now what?

On Wednesday evening, our favorite basketball club—the Milwaukee Bucks— will be taking on the Memphis Grizzlies for the second and final time this season. The Bucks are surely praying for a different outcome than their first meeting, which was the infamous “half the team was in Cabo” loss.

Where We’re At

The Bucks are coming off one of their most humbling losses of the season, and that’s really saying something. They lost on the road to the 15-61 Wizards, a team that has been neck-and-neck with the Pistons all year to see who can be the worst in basketball. The loss could be chalked up to Damian Lillard sitting with a groin injury, but there’s still no reason a 47-win team with a healthy Giannis should be losing to these guys. Speaking of, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were the only members of the starting five who showed up offensively, combining for 59 points. The other three starters combined for 13 total points on 6-for-26 from the field. YUCK! Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton got some stuff going off the bench in spurts, but it would’ve taken a bit more to overcome such pitiful shooting numbers from Brook Lopez, Malik Beasley and Pat Beverley.

I try to avoid profanity in my posts, but I’m not going to lie to you: this Grizzlies squad is injured to shit. I’m dreading having to fill out the “injury report” section because of how many names I’ll have to type. They’ve lost six straight games and are mathematically eliminated from play-in contention. In case you’re actually curious, their latest loss came against the New Orleans Pelicans. Desmond Bane (who is now out) had a really nice game scoring 31 points on a perfect 50% from the field and from deep. Marcus Smart (who is also now out) also added a spark, with an efficient 17 points. On the bright side for the Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. is still playing. Yay!

Injury Report

Giannis and MarJon Beauchamp are probable. Khris Middleton, Damian Lillard, and Patrick Beverley are out.

Okay, here we go: Desmond Bane, Vince Williams Jr., Yuta Watanabe, John Konchar, Marcus Smart, Zaire Willaims, Derrick Rose and Ja Morant are all out vs. the Bucks.

Player To Watch

Malik Beasley was dreadful against the Wizards, going 2-for-13 from the field for a whopping five points. I’m saying you should watch him for the sheer fact that it probably won’t be worse than that.

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 7:00 PM CDT

Poll Game 76: against the Grizzlies, the Bucks will... Win big (by 10 or more points)

Win close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose big (by 10 or more points) vote view results 36% Win big (by 10 or more points) (8 votes)

18% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (4 votes)

31% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (7 votes)

13% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (3 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+