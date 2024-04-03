 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Grizzlies: Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM (Central)

The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, and just praying for a different result than last time.

Giannis and MarJon Beauchamp are probable. Khris Middleton, Damian Lillard, and Patrick Beverley are out. Desmond Bane, Vince Williams Jr., Yuta Watanabe, John Konchar, Marcus Smart, Zaire Willaims, Derrick Rose and Ja Morant are all out vs. the Bucks.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 7:00 PM CDT.

