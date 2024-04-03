Bucks vs. Grizzlies: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, and just praying for a different result than last time.

Giannis and MarJon Beauchamp are probable. Khris Middleton, Damian Lillard, and Patrick Beverley are out. Desmond Bane, Vince Williams Jr., Yuta Watanabe, John Konchar, Marcus Smart, Zaire Willaims, Derrick Rose and Ja Morant are all out vs. the Bucks.

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 7:00 PM CDT.

Poll Game 76: against the Grizzlies, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 34% Win big (by 10 or more points) (30 votes)

25% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (22 votes)

24% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (21 votes)

15% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (13 votes) 86 votes total Vote Now

