Rapid Recap: Bucks 101, Grizzlies 111

In a matchup of depleted teams, the Milwaukee Bucks fell at home to the Memphis Grizzlies, 111-101.

NBA.com Box Score

Injuries forced both teams to trot out unique starting lineups. In the unusual start, the Grizzlies won the first quarter, taking a 26-22 lead into the second. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis in scoring with eight points while Brook Lopez matched him on the opposite side.

While the Bucks mounted a comeback to regain the lead early on in the second quarter, it ultimately ended up being short-lived. Memphis didn’t lose control and instead regained momentum, carrying a 53-49 advantage into the locker room.

After the Bucks had once again taken the lead in the third, the Grizzlies made a late run to regain an advantage, fueled by Jaren Jackson Jr. That helped them maintain their lead going into the final quarter of regulation, 79-78.

The fourth didn’t exhibit much from the Bucks. They’d fight their way back into it at moments, but Jaren Jackson Jr. proved to be too much to handle and a corner three from him served as the dagger through Milwaukee’s heart and fueled Memphis to a 111-101 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

Brook Lopez proved once again that he can shoot the 3-point ball. Despite coming off a cold streak in recent games from beyond the perimeter, the big man found his stroke tonight, connecting on five threes. When Brook’s shooting is on, it takes the Bucks’ offense to a new dimension — especially with other key players sidelined. Unfortunately for the Bucks, his effort wasn’t enough, as they were unable to get the job done and secure a win.

