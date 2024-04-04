Bucks vs. Grizzlies: Memphis Powers Past Milwaukee

In another disappointing game, the Milwaukee Bucks stumbled against the Memphis Grizzlies, 111-101. You can take a look at our Rapid Recap here.

Game Summary

This one started with unique lineups for each team, as both squads were facing injury designations. Milwaukee opted for a starting five of Pat Connaughton, Malik Beasley, Jae Crowder, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez due to both Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard being sidelined. Despite piecing together a unusual lineup, the Grizzlies held the lead after a quarter of play, 26-22.

A run fueled by Bobby Portis & Co. provided Milwaukee with the lead early into the second quarter, but the Grizzlies quickly thrashed their way back. Shooting an efficient 47.7 percent from the floor in the first half, they found themselves up by a 53-49 score at the break.

Memphis’ lead remained intact heading into the fourth. Jaren Jackson Jr. started a scoring run of his own late in the period, carrying a game-high 23 points into the fourth along with a 79-78 lead for his team.

Milwaukee would throw everything at the Grizzlies late, but ultimately, Jackson Jr. was too much for them to handle. He’d be big for Memphis in the final stanza, stopping any source of momentum that the Bucks were able to generate. A corner three served as the big dagger in eliminating Milwaukee’s hope of victory as the Grizzlies escaped with a 111-101 victory.

Jaren Jackson Jr. was the lead man in this one, totaling a game-high 35 points. GG Jackson was also big for the Grizzlies, posting a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Brook Lopez boasted 25 points for Milwaukee, which was good enough to lead the team. Giannis Antetokounmpo was next in line with 21 points.

The Bucks are now off until Friday when they square off against the Toronto Raptors in Milwaukee.

What Did We Learn?

This was a game that the Bucks should’ve won.

I know they were without Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton, but still, the Bucks were the more talented team. However, they just simply didn’t show it out on the floor. It was also a back-to-back but even despite that, Milwaukee should’ve found a way to be victorious. They’ve now lost to two bottom-dwelling teams in Washington and Memphis in consecutive games and nights, generating momentum in the wrong direction.

Three Observations

Brook Lopez had a stellar shooting night.

Lopez is a gifted shooter and he put it on display last night. While he hadn’t hit a pair of threes in the last few games, he was on one yesterday, erupting for five on the evening. He continues to prove just how big his offense can be in addition to his defense. It was definitely needed as Milwaukee was without the services of Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard, but ultimately, Lopez’s effort wasn’t enough to push the Bucks over the hump to victory.

Milwaukee needs to shore up their defense in the paint.

This was one of Doc’s biggest points of emphasis during his postgame presser. In the last two games, the Bucks have given up 144 points in the point. When asked about what takeaways he has from the last two games regarding what needs to be improved, Doc answered with points in the paint. Memphis’ guards penetrated at will and infiltrated Milwaukee’s defense with seemingly minimal effort. This will surely be an area for the team to focus on as we head into the sunset of the season.

The Bucks failed to hit some open shots.

As was the case in the Wizards game, the opportunities were there for Milwaukee. However, they just couldn’t convert. This was one of the main points from Giannis’ postgame availability. He mentioned how the shots were there, but they just need to convert them. Additionally, he discussed how spacing needs to be improved and the team can’t rely on randomness. It can be as simple as that at times, but the Bucks do need some additional help on the offensive side before the playoffs start in a few weeks.

Bonus Bucks Bits

This was an interesting moment from Rivers’ presser:

Asked Doc Rivers what he saw out of Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight and he said he wished he would have taken Antetokounmpo out of the game in the third quarter. Rivers mentioned seeing Antetokounmpo grab at his left leg.



River's full response: pic.twitter.com/oeENkDGve7 — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 4, 2024

In a game without Patrick Beverley, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton, the Bucks were without some ball handlers in the point guard department. TyTy Washington got some action, totaling nine minutes of action.

Pregame, Doc mentioned how these teams who aren’t in contention can be tough. He went on to say how every NBA player needs to be respected. Postgame, Bobby Portis echoed that, saying how that has tended to be the theme throughout his career.

Jaren Jackson Jr. was massive for the Grizzlies. He made life tough for Milwaukee in the paint, erupting for a game-high 35 points.

Postgame, Doc mentioned how he wants Brook to be able to take hits more. He mentioned how teams can tend to gain ground when they go through his chest. It’ll be interesting to see how Brook shores that up in the remaining games of the regular season and throughout the postseason.

I think it might be time for a rebrand for the Grizzlies. My hope would be for some vibrant colors paying homage to their 90’s aesthetic, but that’d be tough since they were in Vancouver at that time. I just think this shade of blue has gone dry.

