Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Preview: Get right or get lost

The Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors face off tonight in a game to decide the season series, as the franchises traded victories in November with the Raptors scoring a 130-111 win that served as a bellwether for the rocky months ahead for Milwaukee. The Bucks, for their part, nabbed a 128-112 better-late-than-never win two weeks later.

Where We’re At

The Bucks have lost two games in a row that they should have won, first to the Washington Wizards and then to the Memphis Grizzlies. Nicks and bruises are piling up (see the Injury Report section below). It’s time for a get-right win, but it might also be time to let the vets rest and give the young guys some run.

As for things in Toronto, well... the Raptors are atrocious, suffering a franchise record-breaking 48-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night and extending their losing streak to 15 games amid a season-ending tank. With the Bucks’ luck lately, though, it wouldn’t be wise to count out any opponent.

Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status is questionable after head coach Doc Rivers noticed him grabbing his left leg during the third quarter of the game versus the Grizzlies:

Asked Doc Rivers what he saw out of Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight and he said he wished he would have taken Antetokounmpo out of the game in the third quarter. Rivers mentioned seeing Antetokounmpo grab at his left leg.



River's full response: pic.twitter.com/oeENkDGve7 — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 4, 2024

Such is life with an insistent superstar, though some may call it questionable that Rivers himself wasn’t more insistent in bringing his marquee player out of an early April game versus a non-conference opponent slogging through a woebegone season. Damian Lillard is questionable after missing back-to-back games, and Patrick Beverley is questionable after missing on Wednesday. MarJon Beauchamp is listed as doubtful with a right ankle sprain, though there is some hope as Khris Middleton does not appear on the injury report.

The Raptors will be without Jontay Porter as the fallout from the NBA’s investigation around prop bets involving him comes into further focus. Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, Chris Boucher, and D.J. Carton will also sit out while Ochai Agbaji, Bruce Brown, and Gary Trent Jr. are all questionable to play.

Player To Watch

TyTy Washington, please put those two-way minutes to good use. He logged nine minutes against the Grizzlies, recording three points and two rebounds in his first NBA action since mid-February. With a majority of the Bucks’ primary ball-handlers and initiators nursing injuries, Washington could see more playing time. If that’s the case, keep an eye on him and consider how he could fit into Milwaukee’s rotation next season if the team re-ups his two-way contract—or if an offseason jettisoning of older players makes him an easy in-house candidate to elevate to the big league.

How To Watch

Local stations listed below at 7:00 PM CDT:

WMLW (Milwaukee)

WISC (Madison)

WBAY (Green Bay)

WEAU, WECX (Eau Claire/La Crosse)

WSAW, WYOW (Wausau)

WQAD (Davenport, IA, Rock Island/Moline, IL)

Poll Game 77: against the Raptors, the Bucks will... Win big (by 10 or more points)

Win close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose big (by 10 or more points) vote view results 31% Win big (by 10 or more points) (13 votes)

26% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (11 votes)

17% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (7 votes)

24% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (10 votes) 41 votes total Vote Now

