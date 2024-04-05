Bucks vs. Raptors: Game Thread

At this point, it seems like anything could happen tonight as the Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Toronto Raptors, who have lost fifteen straight, with their latest coming by 48.

The bad news is that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Patrick Beverley are both sitting out after being downgraded to doubtful earlier. MarJon Beauchamp will join them on the sidelines. The good news is that Damian Lillard is available:

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard (adductor strain) will make his return tonight against the Toronto Raptors after missing the last three games, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/lPMmXBYlqs — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 5, 2024

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

How To Watch

Local stations listed below at 7:00 PM CDT:

WMLW (Milwaukee)

WISC (Madison)

WBAY (Green Bay)

WEAU, WECX (Eau Claire/La Crosse)

WSAW, WYOW (Wausau)

WQAD (Davenport, IA, Rock Island/Moline, IL)

Poll Game 77: against the Raptors, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 40% Win big (by 10 or more points) (23 votes)

24% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (14 votes)

14% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (8 votes)

21% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (12 votes) 57 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+