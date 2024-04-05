Bucks Tracking Poll Results: Week 23

Two losses, albeit not at full strength, to tanking teams who are even further away from full strength have a few of our usual opinion polls trending downward. There is just over a week left in the regular season, and although the Bucks still are the odds-on favorite to claim the two seed—they have a 61% to do so as of Friday morning—that’s more about recent performances of teams beneath them, since two wins this week would have all but sealed up that seeding. All three teams will be backing into the playoffs at this point, nursing injuries and coming off rough stretches of play.

In this week’s Tuesday Tracker, we asked you about Patrick Beverley and Damian Lillard’s recent injuries, plus the MVP race. We also went back to the coaching change, since a minority of fans continue to be very vocal that Adrian Griffin was shortchanged by the franchise by being fired so quickly into his tenure, using the Bucks’ performance since as justification. Here are the highlights:

Most fans surveyed (65%) are concerned about Damian Lillard’s recent groin strain.

On the other hand, most (54%) think that Patrick Beverley should be playing through his torn wrist ligaments, and perhaps that would extend to his sprained ankle from this week too.

56% of respondents think Giannis is the most deserving MVP candidate, and just over half don’t think Luka Doncic has moved past Giannis in the race despite his (and the Mavs’) recent hot stretch.

Nearly 80% of answerers still agree with removing Griffin, but a third feel that Doc Rivers was the wrong choice to replace him.

Rivers’ approval rating sank 22% this week to 51%, and his disapproval rating jumped from 7% to 22%. GM Jon Horst saw his approval fall 16% to 62%, and his disapproval rise to 21% from 9%.

After this week’s losses, the majority of fans asked now aren’t confident the Bucks can win a title, with only 47% thinking they’re capable, dropping from 71% last week.

Thanks again for voting! Check back on Tuesday for another slate of questions.