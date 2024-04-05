Bucks Reacts Survey Results: Fans want to avoid the Heat

A few days ago, we asked you a couple questions about the Bucks’ postseason chances in one of our recurring Reacts polls. Now that the results are in, let’s have a look beginning with fans’ preferred first-round opponent...

This isn’t a huge shocker. Despite some success against the Heat this regular season and the Bucks’ struggles with the Pacers (albeit before the coaching change and the Pascal Siakam trade, for two sides of the same coin), a sizeable portion of fans don’t want that smoke. There’s certainly ample PTSD facing Miami which dates back all the way to the 2020 bubble series, but last year’s first-round debacle is still fresh in peoples’ minds.

I’m of the opinion that the Bucks would fare better this time around (at this point, I’d pick the Bucks in 6 or 7) so long as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are healthy. While the latter will be back tonight, we’ll see how he’s looking on the floor. Meanwhile, Giannis was downgraded to doubtful, so it seems likely that both guys will be dealing with the nagging injuries when the first round kicks off in two weeks.

For their part, the Heat have again been up and down this regular season, but we all know not to by that. Jimmy Butler seems to mostly sandbag it until the first round when he unleashes all his saved-up firepower, and he’s been open that he doesn’t care much at all about what goes on before the postseason. Bam Adebayo has been as good as ever, Duncan Robinson has had a rejuvenated year, and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. is the latest Heat Culture national media darling. But Buck-killer Gabe Vincent is gone, Terry Rozier has struggled a bit after coming over from Charlotte and Tyler Herro is almost always hurt. Not that they needed him last April anyway (and maybe his absence helped the Heat).

So despite a mid-40s win total, the team still has its usual playoff danger about them. The respect for their postseason accomplishments and the associated fear is well-earned, so if the Bucks do have to face them, vanquishing them like they did in the 2021 sweep on their way to the title could go a long way toward their confidence. I am a little surprised Philly didn’t score higher now that Joel Embiid is back but glad to see that not too many people are afraid of them in a seven-game series, and also that more people aren’t as threatened by Indiana. Those regular season results have never seemed all that translateable into a postseason context, in my opinion at least, to say nothing of the personnel changes on both sides.

Next up, how far people think the Bucks will go...

Not too shocked by this either. It’s nice there’s still a decent minority of fans who think they’ll win it all, a second-round exit seems like the middle of the bell curve as far as possible outcomes. However, I don’t think it’s the likeliest given the way the bracket looks to be breaking. Milwaukee should hold onto the two seed despite recent struggles, and I still really like their chances over Cleveland, Orlando, or New York, who will be without Julius Randle. If healthy, I’d wager the Bucks could take care of business in a second-round series against either team in six games, give or take.If they indeed get to the East Finals and the Celtics do too, losing there seems likelier to me over in the second round.

Even with some injuries bugging them, I think the Bucks will get their act together and take out whichever first-round opponent they draw, and I actually think that could end up being the more contentious series instead of whatever comes the next round. There will be a lot of theatrics and storylines if it’s Philly (given Embiid’s return), Indiana (given the budding rivalry between the two franchises—remember Ballgate?), or Miami (given the recent history). Those could be the higher profile—and possibly harder—matchups than what happens after. Even in the unlikely event that Milwaukee slips to the four seed and faces one of New York or Orlando in round one, I don’t think that would get the consternation that something against that other trio would.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.