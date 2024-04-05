Rapid Recap: Bucks 111, Raptors 117

The Toronto Raptors snapped their 15-game losing streak and knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum, 117-111.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined with a hamstring injury, Damian Lillard led the Bucks’ scoring in the first quarter, totaling eight points. It helped the Bucks in carrying a 27-21 lead into the second period.

The Bucks kept the lead for a bulk of the second quarter, but ultimately coughed it up in the final minutes. Gary Trent Jr. starting coming alive late in the period, totaling 17 points in the first half and playing a major role in Toronto securing a 58-54 halftime lead.

Trent Jr. kept the hot shooting rolling in the third, helping Toronto blow open a double-digit lead. It got to 14 points at one point, but the Bucks swung back and made it a five point deficit in favor of the Raptors going into the fourth, 90-85.

It’d remain a close one down the stretch. Khris Middleton got a great look at a go-ahead 3-pointer inside the final minute but couldn’t convert. Immanuel Quickley then sealed the game on the other end at the free throw line and the Raptors danced to a 117-111 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

Gary Trent Jr. made quite the difference in this one. This obviously isn’t the Raptors team Bucks fans are used to watching, but at times, it seemed like he was Fred VaVleet out there shooting from the perimeter. He finished with a team-high 31 points and connected on seven threes. It seemed that throughout the night, he was the roadblock to Milwaukee creating any sort of momentum. Whenever Toronto’s lead was threatened, it was Trent who buried a three to preserve their lead.

