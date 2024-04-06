Bucks vs. Raptors: Milwaukee Falls Again at Home

In another devastating finish, the Milwaukee Bucks fell at home to the Toronto Raptors, 117-111. Missed our Rapid Recap? You can check it out here.

Game Summary

The Bucks would be without the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat this one out due to a bad hamstring. In his absence, Damian Lillard took on the bulk of the scoring in the opening frame, connecting on a pair of threes en route to eight points in the first quarter. That aided Milwaukee in carrying a 27-21 lead into the second.

The Bucks held their lead for a majority of the second quarter, but the Raptors didn’t let things get too out of hand. Instead, they came from behind and snatched the lead away, carrying a 58-54 lead at intermission thanks to a game-high 17 points from Gary Trent Jr.

Trent Jr. kept the momentum going in the third quarter with some more 3-pointers. It paved the way for Toronto opening up their first double-digit lead of the night. Milwaukee didn’t let it get too out of hand, as they erased the Raptors’ 14 point advantage to just five points heading into the fourth, 90-85.

Milwaukee would have multiple attempts to take the lead late in this one, but ultimately, they were unable to convert. Their best opportunity came from Khris Middleton within the final minute of regulation. He did a great job creating separation on a 3PA, but was unable to convert. From that point on, the Raptors sealed the deal at the line and snapped their 15-game losing streak with a 117-111 victory.

Damian Lillard pieced together 36 points for Milwaukee on the evening, which was good enough for a game-high. Khris Middleton finished with 21 points.

Gary Trent Jr. was the leading scorer for Toronto, burying seven threes en route to a 31 point performance. The former New York Knicks RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley were pivotal as well, finishing with 26 and 25 respectively.

Speaking of the Knicks, they come to Fiserv Forum Sunday night.

What Did We Learn?

It remains to be seen how this Bucks team will finish the regular season.

There are a lot of variables that will impact where Milwaukee finishes in the standings, but perhaps the biggest is the injuries. It seems near impossible for the Bucks to be fully healthy, as it’s become quite the challenge to get their ideal starting five out on the court together. Doc has mentioned that he doesn’t know what they’ll be able to take away from this, but anticipates that it’ll be something good. He discussed how facing adversity can be healthy. Additionally, here’s what he’s looking for in the final regular season games:

“You know, just getting right. I feel great about this team. I do. I’d just like to get us all together. We’re gonna get that at some point. So, I think our guys — it’s amazing, inside the building — I think this is a very confident group from staff to players. We do know — we even talked about it today — we do know it would help to have a couple games healthy before [the playoffs]. But even if that doesn’t happen, I don’t think that makes us waver at all.”

Three Observations

Andre Jackson Jr. made quite the impact in this one.

At times throughout the evening, the Bucks seemed dazed. However, once Andre Jackson came into the game, the tide seemed to turn. He used his hustle, speed, and athleticism to save many plays and keep the Bucks in it while bringing the crowd to life. All in all, he played 16 minutes on the night. Despite not tallying many points in the box score (just three), his fingerprints were all over other areas of the game. It’s going to be interesting to see if he won over Doc moving forward.

Damian Lillard made quite the return.

After missing the last few games due to an injury, Damian Lillard was back in the starting lineup for this one. He finished with 36 points on the night and was undoubtedly the leading force of the Giannis-less Bucks offense. It was interesting how he racked up minutes in his first game back. He’d finish with 38 on the night, and, if I’m not mistaken, played the entire second half. That seems to bode well moving forward regarding his injury management.

Gary Trent Jr. always seemed to have the answer.

Was that Fred VanVleet in disguise? Okay, maybe it wasn’t that bad. But still, whenever the Bucks generated momentum, it was Gary Trent Jr. who had the immediate response for Toronto. He’d conclude his evening with 31 points on the night which led the Raptors. 21 of those 31 points came from the perimeter and man, were some of them timely. Kudos to him for stepping up and doing what was needed for Toronto to snap their losing streak.

Bonus Bucks Bits

Giannis sat this one out due to his hamstring. In his pregame presser, Doc mentioned that if this was the playoffs, he absolutely would’ve been able to give it a go. It’s going to be interesting to see how Doc and the medical staff handle this as the regular season winds down.

Bobby Portis got the nod in the closing lineup. Will that happen moving forward? We’ll see, but last night, he tacked on 19 points.

This is quite the stat:

-14.5 vs. Raptors ❌

-12 vs. Grizzlies ❌

-12.5 vs. Wizards ❌



Bucks are the first team in the last 30 years to lose three straight games outright as double-digit favorites. pic.twitter.com/1UZr9wlzXK — Evan Abrams (@EvanHAbrams) April 6, 2024

Pregame, Doc was asked if these losses are cause for concern. He said that if they had their typical starters and everyone was healthy, there might be. However, the thinking seems to be just weather the storm and let the cards fall as they may while prioritizing health for the postseason.

As I’m typing this, the Cavaliers are one game behind Milwaukee for the second seed. Five games remain in the regular season and there’s going to be so much more shuffling until the dust settles. Buckle up.

