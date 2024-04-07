Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks Preview: Please just win one

On Sunday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be begging for a win at home against the New York Knicks. This will be the Bucks’ fifth and final matchup with the Knicks in the regular season, and they hold a 3-1 record against them up to this point, with the one loss coming on Christmas day.

Where We’re At

If you look up the definition of “down bad” in the dictionary, you might just find a picture of the Bucks with today’s date on it. Our title-contending basketball club has lost three straight games and four of its last five games. If that wasn’t bad enough, the losses have come against some of the league’s most dreadful teams. The most recent L came against the Raptors, who entered the matchup with a 24-53 record and a 15-game losing streak. Sure, the Bucks didn’t have Giannis, but that hardly makes such a performance less embarrassing. Damian Lillard finished with 36 points on pretty good efficiency, but he still had some rough moments down the stretch.

The Knicks enter this matchup with a similar recent resume. They’ve also dropped four of their last five against some pretty shaky competition. Their most recent showing was a 108-100 loss against the Chicago Bulls, a game in which the Knicks trailed by 16 at the break. They were able to sneak back into it in the second half, but DeMar DeRozan buried a couple of big shots in crunch time to spoil the rally. In that game, Jalen Brunson led the way with 35 points, and the next closest starter (OG Anunoby) had just 12. In a whopping 38 minutes off the bench, third-year player Miles McBride had 19 on really strong efficiency.

Injury Report

For the Bucks, Giannis is questionable with a minor hamstring injury. Patrick Beverley is questionable with a sprained right ankle, and MarJon Beauchamp is out with a sprained left ankle. Jaylin Galloway is out with a right ankle sprain.

For the Knicks, Julius Randle is out with a dislocated right shoulder, and Bojan Bogdanovic is questionable with a left wrist sprain.

Player To Watch

Let’s see what Bobby Portis can do out there. With Giannis questionable with an injured left hamstring, there’s a chance he sneaks into the starting lineup. He had a sneaky 19 point, 10 rebound double-double in the Toronto game, and led the team in plus/minus with +10.

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 6:00 PM CDT

Local stations listed below at 6:00 PM CDT:

WMLW (Milwaukee)

WISC (Madison)

WBAY (Green Bay)

WEAU, WECX (Eau Claire/La Crosse)

WSAW, WYOW (Wausau)

WQAD (Davenport, IA, Rock Island/Moline, IL)

