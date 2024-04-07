Bucks vs. Knicks: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New York Knicks on Sunday evening, in a battle of teams that are searching for a win down the stretch!
For the Bucks, Giannis is available. Patrick Beverley is out with a sprained right ankle, and MarJon Beauchamp is out with a sprained left ankle. Jaylin Galloway is out with a right ankle sprain. For the Knicks, Julius Randle is out with a dislocated right shoulder, and Bojan Bogdanovic is available despite a left wrist sprain.
Check out the full preview here
How To Watch
Bally Sports WI at 6:00 PM CDT.
Poll
Game 78: against the Knicks, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
23%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
28%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
25%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
22%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
