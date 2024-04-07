 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Knicks: Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 PM (Central).

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New York Knicks on Sunday evening, in a battle of teams that are searching for a win down the stretch!

For the Bucks, Giannis is available. Patrick Beverley is out with a sprained right ankle, and MarJon Beauchamp is out with a sprained left ankle. Jaylin Galloway is out with a right ankle sprain. For the Knicks, Julius Randle is out with a dislocated right shoulder, and Bojan Bogdanovic is available despite a left wrist sprain.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 6:00 PM CDT.

