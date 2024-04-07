Bucks vs. Knicks: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New York Knicks on Sunday evening, in a battle of teams that are searching for a win down the stretch!

For the Bucks, Giannis is available. Patrick Beverley is out with a sprained right ankle, and MarJon Beauchamp is out with a sprained left ankle. Jaylin Galloway is out with a right ankle sprain. For the Knicks, Julius Randle is out with a dislocated right shoulder, and Bojan Bogdanovic is available despite a left wrist sprain.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 6:00 PM CDT.

Poll Game 78: against the Knicks, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 23% Win big (by 10 or more points) (22 votes)

28% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (26 votes)

25% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (23 votes)

22% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (21 votes) 92 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+