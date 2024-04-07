Rapid Recap: Bucks 109, Knicks 122

The Milwaukee Bucks couldn’t end their three-game losing streak in the Big 3’s return, as they blew an 11-point halftime lead to the New York Knicks, with a final score of 109-122. Jalen Brunson put up 43 points on 16-for-32 shooting from the field while Giannis Antetokounmpo went for another double-double on the year, with 28 points and 15 rebounds.

It was the Dame and Giannis show carrying the Bucks to open the game, with the All-NBA duo scoring a combined 19 points in the frame. Milwaukee did jump out to a nine-point lead, but an 11-2 run by the Knicks tied the game with 1:44 to go in the quarter. Six straight points from the Bucks gave them a 31-25 lead going into the second quarter. Giannis was a man on a mission scoring or assisting on the first nine points for the Bucks to start the second stanza. Khris Middleton took an inadvertent blow to the mouth from old friend Donte DiVincenzo and would exit the game midway through the second (we’ll keep an eye out for an update on his status post-game). New York trimmed down Milwaukee’s lead to as little as three points, but an 8-0 run to end the half by the Bucks gave them their largest lead of the half at 11 points, 61-50.

The Knicks brought themselves back into the game and then some, using a 20-6 run coming into the third quarter to take the lead, 70-67. Bobby Portis tried to keep the Bucks alive, scoring 10 points in the frame to hold the deficit to four points heading into the fourth, 89-85. The Knicks knocked down any comeback attempt, as they got a lead as big as 16 points, cruising to a 122-109 win over the Bucks.

The Knicks’ defense made life difficult in the passing lanes with their active hands all night long. The Bucks had 14 turnovers, which allowed New York to score 16 points.

