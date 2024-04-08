Bucks vs. Knicks: Old friend turns enemy

After one of the worst weeks of the season, losing to three sub-.500 teams, the misery continued for the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, as they lost to the New York Knicks at home, 122-109. Jalen Bruson continued terrorizing the Bucks with 43 points on 50% shooting from the field. Donte DiVincenzo scored 26 points on eight made threes in his third game back in Milwaukee since joining the Knicks. Giannis Antetokoumpo added another double-double to his season total, with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Bobby Portis had another strong game, scoring 24 points, grabbing five rebounds, and dished out a couple of assists.

Game Summary

Dame got the party started right away, knocking down a three on the game's opening possession. After an early back-and-forth, the Bucks built a nine-point edge after a couple of free throws from Lillard. That lead quickly evaporated as the Knicks went on an 11-2 run to tie the game with 1:22 remaining in the quarter. After returning to the game during a timeout, the Bucks scored six straight points, including a Bobby buzzer-beater, to head into the second quarter up six, 31-25. Dame and Giannis got things rolling for the Bucks, with the pair scoring 19 of the 31 points for Milwaukee in the frame. Jalen Brunson put on his best James Harden imitation, scoring 17 points on 6-for-14 shooting (the rest of the Knicks had eight points on 3-for-15 shooting).

It was a Giannis masterclass to begin the second quarter, as the Greek Freak was responsible for nine straight points (seven scored and an assist on a layup by Portis). The effort gave Milwaukee a nine-point lead, forcing Tom Thibodeau to call timeout. Just as the Bucks got the Big 3 back together for the first time since March 28, former DiVincenzo hit Middleton in the face going for a rebound. That knocked a tooth out and forced Middleton out of the game with 6:15 left to play in the first half.

New York did close the gap to within five after Brunson returned, getting within three points with 2:18 to play in the quarter. Milwaukee turned it up on the defensive end, shutting out the Knicks for the rest of the quarter and going on an 8-0 run to take a 61-50 lead heading into the break.

Despite all that momentum going into the locker room for the Bucks, the Knicks came out with more energy to begin the half. New York went on a 20-6 run to take their first lead of the game since early in the first quarter. Doc Rivers called two timeouts during the frame, and it wasn’t until the second one that the Bucks started to get back on track, more specifically Bobby Portis. Bobby nearly singled handily kept the Bucks within striking distance, scoring 10 points in the frame, all of them coming in three minutes. Even with Portis’ heroics, the Bucks still trailed heading into the fourth quarter 89-85.

Even with Brunson on the bench to begin the fourth quarter, the Knicks bench found a way to expand their lead. Bojan Bogdanovic and Miles McBride scored the first ten points for New York, including a pull-up three from Bogdanovic over Portis to push the lead to ten, forcing a timeout from Doc Rivers. It didn’t help much, as the Knicks continued to pour it on once Brunson came back in, going up by twelve points with seven minutes to go. The Bucks wouldn’t go away yet, as three free throws from Lillard and a Portis three trimmed the Knicks’ lead down to six with 6:28 remaining, forcing a timeout from Thibs. That was the last push the Bucks had for the Knicks, with DiVincenzo knocking down back-to-back threes including the dagger with 2:36 on the clock to put New York up fourteen. The former Bucks first-round pick added salt to the wound with another three with 48 seconds left to get the final score of 122-109.

The Bucks host the Celtics next up on Tuesday.

What Did We Learn?

The ball sticking is still an issue for the Bucks offense. It has been an issue all season long and it reared its ugly head in the second half against the Knicks. The offense seemed to be humming in the first half and the ball was moving, with seventeen assists on 20 made shots, allowing the Bucks to take an eleven-point halftime lead. That did not hold, as the same old iso offense came around and Milwaukee was only able to muster ten assists on fifteen made baskets in the second half and was out scored 72-48.

“When you get eighteen assists on 20 baskets in the first half it’s clear that the ball is moving and I think when the ball is moving everybody is involved, everyone is playing a part in us having success,” Lillard said. “Then when you stop doing that guys are less involved and I don’t want to say that means people aren’t going to do their jobs cause they're not touching the ball. But when you’re touching it, when you are involved that's contagious and it creates energy for the team. It is connected to when we stop playing that way [and] our offense is just worse [and] more predictable.”

Three Defensive Things

Jalen Brunson was a nightmare matchup for the Bucks all season long and last night was no different. Whether it was Dame, Malik Beasley, or Pat Connaughton, Brunson had his way inside and out with the Bucks' defense. Here are three of Bruson’s biggest plays that did the Bucks in.

On fire from the word go

It was an ugly first quarter offensively for the Knicks outside of Brunson, with his supporting cast scoring just eight points on 3-for-15 shooting from the field. That’s where Brunson came in and kept the Knicks in the game with seventeen points on 50% shooting from the field. He capped off his strong quarter with a floater off Middleton after he blew by him to get to the paint.

“He’s one of the best players in the league, he’s a scorer. As somebody who has been in that situation where I’ve had the ball in my hands 90% to 95% of the time, there are certain matchups that I can think of that I’ve had over the years where I knew the type of coverage they were going to be in,” Lillard said. “We play a drop coverage and he’s getting those screens set, he’s coming down, he plays in the mid-range with floaters and pull-up jumpers. I think the way he plays, coming into these games and knowing what kind of coverages that he’s gonna see, I think that’s kind of the reason why [he’s had big games against us].”

Havoc in the pick-and-roll

In the midst of the 20-6 run for the Knicks to start the second half, Brunson was able to tear apart the Bucks’ defense in the pick-and-roll. In this clip here, Brunson found Isaiah Hartenstein through the double, who got a floater to go with no one rotating into the paint in time to contest the shot. On the night, Brunson finished with eight assists to go along with that highlight reel 43 points.

Deadly from beyond the arc

What makes Brunson so dangerous is that he’s not only able to create his own shot off the dribble, he can be prolific in catch-and-shoot situations as well. With him being such a threat to score in those situations, it can be a nightmare to defend him. Malik Beasley fell victim here as even though Brunson missed the shot, Beasley fouled him trying to close out and it allowed Brunson to knock down three free throws to give the Knicks an 87-83 lead with 1:25 left in the third quarter.

Bonus Bucks Bits

With the Bucks’ struggles, Giannis said there hasn’t been a lot of joy right now in playing, but he provided a very insightful solution for the final four games of the regular season.

“Leave everything that happened in the past in the past. We haven’t been doing that... my usage last year was way higher, that’s in the past. Dame averaged 35 points last year, that’s in the past. The way we won in the past isn’t the way we are going to win this year. We just have to get back to that hungry place, we have to create that hunger mentality that we’ve always had and if we do that we’re going to be in a good place and if we don’t we’re just going to keep worrying about what we did in the past. It’s what we have now, worry about what we have now because I think when you look around the locker room it’s more than enough and just focus on now... we have to keep evolving and getting better and when you’re in the present you find joy.”

With the loss by the Heat and the win by the Magic, the Milwaukee Bucks are in the playoffs for the eighth straight season.

After another stellar month of play in March, Giannis became the first player in NBA history to average 25+ points per game on 60%+ shooting from the field for five straight months. The two-time league MVP averaged 31.8 PPG on 60.8% shooting in March.

Coming into last night’s game, Giannis is two games away (28) from tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most 30+ point games on 60%+ shooting (30) in one season.

With 24 points tonight, Bobby Portis has now scored 20+ points in thirteen games this season, which surpasses his total from last season. Portis is now just two games shy of his career-best of fifteen 20-point games in a season, which he set in 2021-22.

Jalen Brunson is now the all-time leading scorer against the Milwaukee Bucks in a single season by one player. Brunson’s 43 gave him 186 on the year (37.2 PPG) and put him over two early 1990s Michael Jordan seasons and 2000–01 Allen Iverson.

Despite Doc Rivers saying that Middleton had to have oral surgery while at the dentist after taking a blow from DiVincenzo, Bucks PR has only said that Middleton had to go to the dentist.

“Khris was great to begin the game, he was absolutely fantastic,” Rivers said. “You just feel bad for him (because) the guy can’t catch a break. He’s having one of those seasons right now but it’s ok because it can all turn around for him. I thought he came with great spirit tonight, so just tough luck.”

