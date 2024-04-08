Questions & Antlers with radio play-by-play announcer Dave Koehn

Welcome back to the latest edition of our mailbag series, Questions & Antlers! Dave Koehn, Bucks radio voice extraordinaire, is our latest special guest on the site. He took time out from his busy schedule calling every game (including some on TV) to take a few questions from us and the readership. His antlers answers follow!

People who can talk can become lots of things, and even the journalism profession has lots of career paths. How did you come to radio play-by-play and sports?

From the time I was young, I knew that I wanted to get into sports. I grew up in Colorado as an avid Denver Bronco fan in the era of John Elway and all of his comebacks and was completely pulled in and intoxicated by the drama of sports and knew that I wanted to be a part of it. I think I was always naturally inclined to idea of accentuating the hero myth that surrounds sports through story-telling. That said, I went to the University of Kansas thinking that I wanted to pursue a career in sports broadcasting, but initially thought it might be more in the studio capacity (Sportscenter anchor, etc.). Then I got a chance to sit courtside at Allen Fieldhouse and call a game as a student for our student station KJHK and realized that there was no way I was sitting in a studio when I could be sitting in the building describing the drama as it unfolded. It was the closest you could get to being in the game itself without actually being in the game as a coach or player. I was hooked on play-by-play from that day forward.

As for the genesis of my role in radio, when I came out of college in 2000, radio was how you broke into the business. Back then, there wasn’t the litany of streaming broadcasts available that exist today. In those days, if you wanted to do play-by-play, you had to convince someone to give you the stage to do it. There were tons of small mom-and-pop owned radio stations that were broadcasting smaller events like high school and community sports where you got your reps in and cut your teeth, so to speak, as a broadcaster. Then once you honed your skills, the roadmap was that you would ideally climb the ladder in the profession from there. My climb was a winding one that took me from Kansas to Colorado to Texas to Vermont to Virginia, and now today here in Wisconsin.

Pat Beverley got injured. How big of a blow for this team is his loss, if he can’t play? Does it even make sense to say we lost the title (in case we lose) because of missing our newly acquired backup PG?

Guessing that this question was submitted before we learned that Pat Bev would be playing through his wrist injury to the best of his ability… which against Atlanta last Saturday proved to be quite well in filling in for Damian Lillard. Alas, Pat Bev has since suffered ANOTHER injury, turning his ankle against the Wizards one game later. I was curious to see how much Pat’s shooting would be affected by the wrist injury, and judging by his 6 for 10 shooting effort vs. the Hawks which also included a couple of three-pointers, he seems to be capable. He was brought in more for his ability to be a disruptor defensively, though, from the point of attack, and that should be unaffected by a wrist injury.

One thing people might not realize as much is the level of corporate knowledge that Pat has for Doc Rivers’ system. Not only has Pat played for Doc previously, but he also has impressed me with the level of basketball knowledge he brings with him through both his years of experience and his general basketball IQ. In practices, he really strikes me as another coach on the floor who brings a ton of communication with him onto the court…something the Bucks at times have lacked. And of course, he provides depth as another point guard behind Damian Lillard. All that to say, yes, I think his presence on this team provides a nice boost for their title hopes.

To you, what has been the biggest difference/adjustment as a radio play-by-play announcer moving from college hoops to the NBA?

I would say my biggest adjustment initially was the volume of games. You don’t truly have a sense of appreciation for what it’s like to live and work in the NBA ecosystem until you’ve done it as a member of the travel party where virtually every day, you start over with a new team to prepare for. I have always been a beast of preparation in what I do. With each game, I build out these rather elaborate spotting boards filled with stats and nuggets of information on each player in addition to a Word document full of additional information. Once each game is over, I sometimes feel like the Tibetan monks who wipe out their mandalas the next morning and starting anew with the next team. It really does become a rhythm dynamic over the course of a season and you get a real sense of appreciation for these athletes going through this marathon each year and how important establishing the routine is to everyone.

The other thing that I’ll include in this answer is the speed of the game. I came from calling games for a Virginia team that played at one of the slowest paces in the college game, meaning that I could get an entire side-story or two in on each possession sometimes. In the NBA, that wasn’t happening. Fortunately for me, I’ve always been a bit of a motor-mouth, so describing fast action in terms of play-by-play was never that big of an adjustment for me.

You’ve been on Bucks radio coverage for a little while now, and recently you jumped in for Lisa handling television play-by-play. Which is harder: TV or radio?

Given my years of experience on radio and the fact that I have historically done far less television, the TV side is currently harder for me, simply because I don’t have the muscle memory established on that platform to the same degree I do on radio. That’s one of the things that I really like about doing television, though. I enjoy stretching myself and using some different muscles to operate in that arena. On the radio side of things, I make the analogy to being a pilot of a fighter jet. As the play-by-play person on radio, you determine every turn you make and everywhere you go on a broadcast. On television, it’s more like you’re playing an instrument in an orchestra. You need to weave your storytelling in with the storytelling of the director and the producer through visuals. You also need to set the table for a sideline reporter and especially your analyst. On TV, the pictures tell the story and as a play-by-play person, you are responsible for enhancing that story instead of telling that story entirely on radio.

That said, I think it is probably easier to go from calling games on radio to calling games on television than it is to go the other way from calling television games to calling games on radio, if that makes sense. Having a radio background gives you a tremendous level of knowledge on the mechanics of calling a game that translates to any medium. I often think that all young broadcasters could benefit from starting on the radio side to truly develop their fundamentals as play-by-play announcers.

What makes a good partner when you’re working play-by-play (and does it differ by medium?)

Just like there are significant differences between the call of the game from a radio chair to a television chair for a play-by-play person, there are notable differences for an analyst. It really starts with the time allotment to speak. I often say that radio is a play-by-play person’s stage whereas television is more the space of an analyst because the need for description of every move is so much less with the pictures inherently doing that for the viewer. In radio, if you miss play-by-play description in game action, you lose the very purpose for being there in the first place as the listener is left in the dark. With that as the backdrop, a good radio analyst has to put a premium on being concise with breakdowns and being able to get in and get out within the flow of the game. On television, it’s still ideal to be out during the primary action of the game, but it’s not nearly as critical.

That said, regardless of the medium, I’ve always said that to me, a good analyst is someone who sees the game in a way that I don’t as a play-by-play person. They can provide the why of the things that you’re seeing on the court or on the field and deliver that explanation in a way that is digestible to the audience. They also know when to lay out and establish a rhythm with their broadcast partner. Some of that rhythm part is just a result of knowing your partner and how they operate. And lastly, I always enjoy it when my broadcast partners have a good sense of humor and we can have fun while we’re broadcasting because at the end of the day, that’s really what this is all about… having fun together and with our audience. Even though we sometimes lose sight of it, this is entertainment after all.

You joined the Bucks amidst an era where several of the long-tenured media members left off. What’s it like taking over in a space that had been occupied for many years by folks like Jim Paschke or Ted Davis?

It’s one of the neat things about this business in a lot of ways. These jobs are great and because of that, they don’t open up very often. So with that being said, you recognize what a privilege it is to sit in one of these chairs and do your best to carry on a legacy that has been passed down. You also have to be humble enough to know that particularly early on when you’re still learning the team and the area, you are not going to have the same level of mastery on the subject matter as your predecessor right out of the gates. That’s where you have to have the patience to know that through hard work and time in the position, you will slowly become the familiar voice that fans come to know and associate with the team they love. Larry Zimmer was the voice that I grew up listening to in Colorado. The fact that I can try to be that voice for someone else is a role that I don’t take lightly.

Ted is the second straight broadcaster that I have followed who was in the seat before me for more than two decades. Like anything in life, the thing you always have to try to do is trust that being yourself will be good enough. The second you try to be someone that you’re not, your product suffers and it loses its authenticity. Are there things I can take from guys like Ted and Jim, absolutely. But you always have to be confident and comfortable with the fact that you are your own person and broadcaster. Then trust in your preparation that you have done everything you can to not cheat your audience out of getting the story that they deserve to hear.

A huge thanks to Dave for coming through and letting us all get to know him a bit better! Be sure to tune into him calling games on the Bucks Radio Network and give him a follow on Twitter @DaveKoehnPxP.

Stay tuned for more special guests in the weeks ahead!