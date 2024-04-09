Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Preview: It’s almost comical at this point

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Boston Celtics for the fourth and final time this season. The Celtics have one two of the three previous matchups, but their two wins came by a combined six points, while the Bucks beat them by 33 in their lone win.

Where We’re At

Where do I even start with these Bucks? They’ve now lost four straight games and six of their last seven. I know it’s a long season, and these last few weeks can feel redundant for teams that have their playoff spot cemented, but the Bucks still have quite a bit to play for. They’re holding onto the 2-seed by just one game, and that could be the difference between facing a team they’ve dominated, like Philly, or a team they’ve struggled with, like Indiana. If there was ever a time to dial in, it would be now. That No. 2 seed should be clinched right now, but this team simply didn’t take care of business in March (they’re 8-10 since March 1), and now they’ve got to scratch and claw for favorable seeding down the stretch.

The Celtics are having one of their best regular seasons in team history. At 62-16, they already have their fourth most regular season wins in team history. If they win out, they’ll match the win total of the infamous “Anything is possible” 2007-08 title team. The Bucks are trying to spoil the fun, and they might be just the team to do it. As I mentioned in the intro, the Bucks have played the Celtics pretty close this year. Even though they trailed throughout a majority of their two losses to Boston, they made things interesting in both games.

Injury Report

For the Bucks, MarJon Beauchamp and Jaylin Galloway are out. Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable, and Khris Middleton and Patrick Beverley are probable.

For Boston, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford are questionable.

Player To Watch

The last time these teams met, Bobby Portis had a really strong offensive game off the bench. He finished with 24 points and 15 boards, and he made two of his three attempts from deep. Let’s see if he can be a spark again this time around.

How To Watch

TNT at 6:00 PM CDT.

Poll Game 79: Against the Celtics, the Bucks will... Win big (by 10 or more points)

Win close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose big (by 10 or more points) vote view results 11% Win big (by 10 or more points) (2 votes)

11% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (2 votes)

16% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (3 votes)

61% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (11 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+