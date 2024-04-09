 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Celtics: Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 PM (Central).

By mhort
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Boston Celtics for the fourth and final time this season.

For the Bucks, MarJon Beauchamp and Jaylin Galloway are out. Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable, and Khris Middleton and Patrick Beverley are probable. For Boston, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford are questionable.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

How To Watch

TNT at 6:00 PM CDT.

Poll

Game 79: Against the Celtics, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 15%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (30 votes)
  • 14%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (28 votes)
  • 25%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (48 votes)
  • 44%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (86 votes)
192 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...