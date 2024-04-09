Bucks vs. Celtics: Game Thread

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Boston Celtics for the fourth and final time this season.

For the Bucks, MarJon Beauchamp and Jaylin Galloway are out. Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable, and Khris Middleton and Patrick Beverley are probable. For Boston, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford are questionable.

Check out the full preview here

How To Watch

TNT at 6:00 PM CDT.

Poll Game 79: Against the Celtics, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 15% Win big (by 10 or more points) (30 votes)

14% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (28 votes)

25% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (48 votes)

44% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (86 votes) 192 votes total Vote Now

