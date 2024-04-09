Vote in the Brew Hoop Tuesday Tracker: The vibes are bad!

Big yikes. Any of these recent four losses in isolation, or interspersed among better stretches earlier in the season would make sense. One of Giannis or Dame—and to a lesser extent Middleton—missed, and with how much worse this team has looked all year without one of the big three, you can see why they’d lose. But stringing four of them together with a supporting cast of vets who rarely look good? And when any of them, including Giannis, look completely unmotivated? It’s bad. Real bad.
In this week’s Tuesday Tracker, we’ll tackle some of the tougher questions about this no-good, very bad, awful week as the playoffs are on the team’s doorstep. First off we’ll play the blame game, then go back to everyone’s favorite blockbuster trade to question for the first time in a while, before going on to seeding and homecourt advantage. Also for the first time in a while, we talk about Malik Beasley’s spot in the starting lineup on the heels of some pretty rough games, harkening back to his removal from the Lakers’ playoff rotation last year.
Poll
Whose fault is this current stretch of bad play?
-
21%
The players’
-
9%
Doc Rivers’
-
8%
Jon Horst’s
-
60%
All of the above
Poll
Do you think the Damian Lillard trade was a misstep?
-
50%
Yes
-
23%
No
-
25%
Undecided
Poll
What is your take on the Bucks’ playoff seeding?
-
44%
If they don’t get the two seed, I’ll be disappointed
-
27%
The three seed is fine
-
28%
The four seed is fine
Poll
Do you think the Bucks need home court advantage to win any playoff series?
-
64%
Yes
-
35%
No
Poll
Should Malik Beasley remain in the starting rotation?
-
30%
Yes
-
14%
No, he should be replaced by Patrick Beverley
-
7%
No, he should be replaced by Pat Connaughton
-
27%
No, he should be replaced by A.J. Green
-
20%
No, he should be replaced by Andre Jackson Jr.
Poll
Do you approve of the job Doc Rivers is doing as the Bucks’ head coach?
-
8%
Yes
-
57%
No
-
34%
Undecided
Poll
Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager?
-
26%
Yes
-
45%
No
-
28%
Undecided
Poll
Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed?
-
25%
Yes
-
64%
No
-
10%
Undecided
As always, this poll will be open until midnight Central on Friday, and we’ll post the results later that day. Thanks for voting!
