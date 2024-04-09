A look at playoff tiebreaker implications for the Bucks

You wouldn’t know it by the product they’ve trotted out on the court the last four games, but the Bucks remain the Eastern Conference’s two seed entering play today, but have seen their lead over the field decrease to just one game after previously having a cushion of two or even 2.5 over their rivals. Those rivals—the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers—have all been scuffling to some degree as well, with Cleveland having an even rougher go of it than Milwaukee. Along with the other two, they have 46 wins, but 33 losses to the Magic’s and Knicks’ 32. The Bucks are 47-31.

All but the Cavs are in action tonight, meaning that by the end of the day, all four squads will have just three games remaining. As you might have heard, the Bucks have two of them against the Magic, with the Thunder in between and Celtics tonight. The Knicks will also draw the Celtics this week, plus the eliminated Nets, then have two against the Bulls, who are fighting to maintain the nine seed. The Magic have the Rockets and Sixers in addition to the Bucks, while the Cavs have the Grizzlies, Pacers, and Hornets. All easier than what the Bucks are facing this week.

The Pacers and Sixers aren’t too far back either with 45-34 and 44-35 records, respectively. It will be very hard for Philly to jump into the top four—PlayoffStatus.com has a less than 1% chance of getting the third or fourth seeds—and Indiana has but a 10% chance of getting the four seed. For the time being, we’ll leave them out of this discussion and merely mention that Milwaukee holds the tiebreaker over Philadelphia by way of sweeping the season series, while Indy holds the tiebreaker over Milwaukee by winning four of the five matchups between the two this year.

So it seems ever likelier that one or more of the current two through five seeds will tie for a playoff spot with something closing in on 50 wins (maaaaaaaybe even over 50). Right now, Milwaukee remains the favorite to claim the two seed per PlayoffStatus with 46% odds, their most likely landing spot remains two. They have a 19% chance of finishing with the three seed, 21% chance at four, 13% chance at five, and 6% at six (if you’re doing the math, that’s a 81% chance of home-court advantage in the first round). Orlando has a 26% at two and Cleveland has 20%. That’s reflective of the tiebreaker scenarios Milwaukee has with each of these teams, so let’s have a look at what would happen if the Bucks were to finish tied with them...

New York Knicks

This one is pretty simple. Even with the loss on Sunday, the Bucks came into that contest holding the tiebreaker after defeating the Knickerbockers three out of their four previous matchups, including one in the In-Season Tournament (remember that?), which does count. So if New York was to go 3-1 in their final set of games and Milwaukee goes 2-2, the Bucks would claim whatever seed the two are knotted up for at that time.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Here’s where things get a little tricky. The Cavs and Bucks split the season series at two games apiece, so we have to head to the next order tiebreaker, which is winning percentage versus a team’s division (more on this below). By virtue of facing Indiana in the In-Season Tournament, granting them one additional divisional game than otherwise scheduled, Milwaukee a 10-7 record versus Central Division foes. Cleveland stands at 10-5 with one matchup left with Indy, so they are guaranteed the tiebreaker over Milwaukee, win or lose. Losing seven of their last ten games due to their injury woes, the Cavs continued struggles are coming at the right time for an almost nearly as down Bucks team.

Orlando Magic

This is pretty straightforward too if the Bucks manage to win both their games this week (home and away) versus the Magic. However, winning only one of them will get them the tiebreaker over Orlando due to divisional winning percentage. That extra game against the Pacers—even if it was a loss—is coming in handy here, as the Magic have a 9-7 record against the rest of the Southeast Division with that part of their schedule complete. If Milwaukee can get just one of these two games with Orlando and manage to win one other, Orlando won’t be able to surpass them.

We’ll have another update on these seeding scenarios if needed. Until then, this should give you a good idea of how the Bucks could still indeed hold onto the two seed, even if they only manage to win half of their last four games, which seems like a tall order at this point!