Rapid Recap: Bucks 104, Celtics 91

The Milwaukee Bucks have won a basketball game, knocking off the Boston Celtics 104-91 Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum.

NBA.com Box Score

The hot shooting from Brook Lopez secured a double-digit advantage for the Bucks after a quarter of play. He’d knock down not one, not two, not three, but four threes in the opening period, paving the way for a 37-21 Milwaukee lead after one.

Milwaukee continued to connect on a variety of shots throughout the second. Their shooting percentage skyrocketed to 61.9% from the floor. Add in the fact that Boston shot just 32.7% and you get a 63-43 halftime lead in favor of the Bucks.

The Celtics scratched their way back to make it 78-67 after the third quarter wrapped up. However, the main focus would be on Giannis Antetokounmpo at this point, as he left the game following a non-contact injury.

Despite Boston making it nearly single-digits after the third, the Bucks held strong despite not having Giannis out on the floor. The rest of the cast got the job done and got the team back on track with a 104-91 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

This may have been the quickest a Stat That Stood Out was ever determined. Just six minutes into this one, Brook Lopez connected on four threes. Yes, you read that right. He was lights out. That really served as the first domino to fall in what’d be an impressive shooting display from Milwaukee in the first half and a microcosm of what was to come the remainder of the night. When it was all said and done, the Bucks shot 53.1% from the floor.

