Deer Diaries, Ep. 169: Let’s Make A Trade

While the Milwaukee Bucks continue to find their footing against Central Division competition, Kyle, Michael and I got together to put a short week of play in the books. Was there a single thing worth praising from a beatdown by the Cavs? Is Detroit the best cure-all in professional basketball? Dame back???

Then, we kick off the lead up to the NBA’s trade deadline with some mock trades of our own. Turns out it is really hard to find help at the areas of greatest need (wing defense, backup bigs) in trades that make any sort of sense for any partner with the Bucks. Still, that didn’t stop Kyle from unveiling a mega deal that will leave you questioning what plane of reality we inhabit.

All that, plus rapid fire questions, I’ve got a new ink to review, Michael takes us to the gridiron, and more!

