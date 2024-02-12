The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and to nobody’s surprise, Milwaukee Bucks GM Jon Horst found himself in the mix yet again. With the acquisition of Patrick Beverley and the departure of Cam Payne and Robin Lopez, the Bucks are closer to the final product they’ll rely upon to try and obtain championship glory this season.

With the Super Bowl and Usher’s “Yeah” raging outside my door, I decided to give a solo broadcast a try to make sense of what Beverley’s arrival in particular means for the Bucks. Have they solved their perimeter defense conundrum? What does the eight (or nine) man rotation now look like for Doc Rivers? Are we seeing signs of hope that the great offense will come roaring back to life sooner rather than later? How decisive will it be that the Bucks have now had TWO practices under Rivers?

I hit all of that and more in what will likely prove the first and only solo pod in Deer Diaries history.

Here’s the video version of the broadcast over on the Brew Hoop YouTube page:

We’re on Spotify:

Apple Podcasts:

And anywhere else fine podcast RSS feeds are distributed! Thanks for listening/watching!