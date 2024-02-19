Deer Diaries, Ep. 173: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back

The Milwaukee Bucks started the final week before the All-Star break on an extremely high note. Then they followed it up by tripping on their laces on the way to outbound flights originating from Mitchell International. A finer encapsulation of a wishy washy season there never was.

Myself, Kyle, and Michael gathered around the Streamyard recording studio last night while the All-Star Game played out blissfully beyond our attention, and so began our nigh ceremonial venting of frustrations. It is becoming clear that the Bucks are comprised of two engines that still aren’t lining up just yet; how far can they go if the pieces never fully fit? Can the Bucks truly spend another whole year relying on the maxim of “flipping a switch” to save them come May? Are we learning extremely hard truths about the roster and players Jon Horst has managed to construct?

We talk through all that, plus some positive takes for the sake of balance, reviewing our favorite scents, Kyle breaking down 2022’s “Bullet Train” (feat. Brad Pitt), I speculate about the possibility of “Bullet Train” having been used to launder money, and more!

