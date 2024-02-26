Deer Diaries, Ep. 174: Bucks Are So Back

In a world of ever more ephemeral new hotnesses, your Milwaukee Bucks are THE newest hotness. With Damian Lillard winning the three-point contest and All-Star MVP followed by a sterling 2-0 record to kick off the ceremonial second half of the season, is it too soon to say the season is saved?

Jackson, Kyle, and I got together last night to talk the Bucks return to relevancy and what it means for the season to come. We kick things off with a report from Jackson about his experience covering All-Star Weekend in-person for BH, including his opportunity to talk one-on-one with Vince Carter for a few minutes on media day (super cool!). Then, we move to analysis of a rejuvenated team, a defense that seems to finally have its act together, and bench units that are giving the team more than less than the absolute bare minimum. Danilo Gallinari finally gets his 85 seconds of Deer Diaries fame, I ask whether it is safe to declare Pat Connaughton as “back”, plus...

Jackson predicts Gallo’s first bucket as a Buck will be a three-pointer in the waning moments of the second quarter of this Tuesday’s matchup against Charlotte

I ask for an explanation for the deeply felt levels of antipathy random people have for Doc Rivers

The triumphant return of Jacques Herbin fountain pen ink (Bleu Océan)

Kyle breaks down the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series (before Jackson rains on his parade)

Jackson’s Build is back again with video to boot!

And more!

