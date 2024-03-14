Deer Diaries, Ep. 177: West Coast, Worst Coast

Just when it seemed as if the Milwaukee Bucks had worked it all out, they hit the road and things got wonky yet again. To break down a 1-3 California road trip, I was joined by Adam Paris and Jackson Gross last night (their first appearance on the podcast together!). We talk about road woes (real and felt), preview the coming playoffs for Damian Lillard, and wonder about whether two starting bigs a big man rotation makes. All that, plus!

We each provide a thing we believe the Bucks need to do to win the 2024 NBA title

Which current Buck would make the best color analyst post-career?

#JacksonInDeepWaterIsAProblem

Riley’s short Belize travelogue (shameless plug: you can see a few pics I took here)

Will we ever see Khris Middleton again?

And more!

