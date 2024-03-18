Deer Diaries, Ep. 178: Get Home, Get Right

At first, the Milwaukee Bucks were, like, so done having gone 1-3 on their road trip to the Golden State. Then the team returned home, won two games, and wouldn’t you know it! They’re back.

Kyle, Adam and I got together last night to bask in the afterglow of Bucks wins over the Sixers and Suns, talk about the successful return of Khris Middleton to the lineup, and issue apologies to friend of the podcast Bobby Portis for having had the nerve to consider trading him a few months ago. All that, plus...

Love is Blind gets a second go-around from Kyle

We hash out the minimum qualifications any player must meet to warrant a tribute video upon their return to the Forum

Did someone say best taco protein?

And more!

An audio-only version of the podcast episode is up on Brew Hoop’s YouTube page:

Spotify carries us:

And we’ve even hashed out an arrangement to be on Apple Podcasts:

Of course, we’re also available everywhere else you can find subscriber-friendly RSS audio feeds!