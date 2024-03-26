Deer Diaries, Ep. 179: Bucks Crowned Western Conference Champs

In a week that started on an off note with a loss to the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks turned things around, dispatching the Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder. That turn of events sent me, Kyle Carr, and Adam Paris into visions of sunshine and unicorns, and we recorded our latest podcast episode accordingly.

For the latest edition of Deer Diaries (A Milwaukee Bucks Podcast!) we talked through the importance of Bobby Portis to any sustained postseason run, how much a signature win in March can be considered a signature win, and take the temperature on building confidence in the Bucks. Then, we dive back in to the wretched hell that is the Eight Man Rotation Exercise, talk Dame-Giannis P&R practice (and the lack of practice), freshen up our takes on Doc Rivers, and discuss whether this is the start of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s next evolution as a player.

All that, plus:

Who would we choose to place our semi-legal sports bets?

Is Pat Connaughton really alive again?

Will Kyle include Jae Crowder in his do-or-die rotation?

The long-awaited review of 2014’s “Neighbors”

And more!

