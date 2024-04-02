Deer Diaries, Ep. 180: Wristless

Down a wrist, but not out of heart just yet, the Milwaukee Bucks marched onwards to a 1-2 week which, characteristically, opened up more questions than answers. Kyle, Adam, and I got together last night accordingly to discuss any new or lingering concerns about the Bucks from the week that was.

Will Pat Bev’s wrist injury be of real significance to Milwaukee’s title hopes? Where do we fall in the eternal debate between ball knowledge and statistical investigation when evaluating this team’s chances for success? Can sharing the ball lie at the heart of what gets the Bucks over the lines? And how about those quarters where almost nothing seems to go right on either end of the floor?

All that, plus:

Determining what makes for a good professional athlete-led podcast

Kyle delivers the “Dirty Grandpa” review none of knew we needed

Rapid fire questions

Availability v. repetition: Which matters more?

And more!

