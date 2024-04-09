Deer Diaries, Ep. 181: BumbleBucks

When the Milwaukee Bucks go astray, the Deer Diaries Podcast crew shall play. Fresh off an 0-4 week for the ages, Kyle, Jackson, and I assembled to — you guessed it — log some complaints against the team. Can the Bucks find joy in the current moment? How do you find ways to win when there seems to be a leadership vacuum? Will a midnight oil-burning session between Doc Rivers and his nine favorite players lead to Milwaukee’s salvation? They discuss that and go one further to offer the team constructive suggestions on small changes that could have a positive impact. Plus!

Rapid fire asks which Buck each host is most like temperamentally on-court

Jackson surprises us with the latest edition of his builds

Kyle takes a trip down Adam Sandler Lane with “The Wrong Missy”

Weekly predictions

And more!

As always you can find an audio-visual recording of this podcast on Brew Hoop’s YouTube page:

We’re on Spotify:

Apple Podcasts:

And everywhere fine listening media is distributed online!